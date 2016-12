Parrot Security OS 3.3 released

A bigger work is going for Parrot 3.4 release

What's new in Parrot 3.3?

As the changelog says:

include linux 4.8 kernel

fix touchpad/multitouch support

fix mismatching kernel installer

update anonsurf

fix minor MATE bugs

include GCC 6.2

update metasploit-framework 4.13

switch to php 7

upgrade most of the tools to their latest version

Parrot Security OS doesn't need any introduction, As we all are well aware of this Debian-based distribution, consisting of all types of packages and tools in the sector of Penetration Testing, Hacking, Cryptography, Security Testing of The Web and other Web-based software and tools.Parrot 3.2 was released back in October, and there was an echoing silence for days in the development and future plannings.And here comes a r elease announcement of the new point release Parrot Security OS 3.3, for the Parrot Security 3.0 segment.As mentioned in the announcement, the Parrot Security development team was working on two secret projects, making a good silence on the Web about any news regarding the release.The 2 main projects are 'the perfect plan to conquer the world and this point release, Release of 'Parrot Security OS 3.3'.In the same announcement, they further have mentioned this Parrot 3.3 release is just a snapshot work, the real and the bigger work is soon to be seen in the next release of Parrot 3.4. We are really looking with a hope for something interesting for sure, As the words suggest.So, you may get this release from here: Download Link