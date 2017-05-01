BlankOn 10.0 Tambora released

Some time ago developers behind BlankOn Linux team released a new version 10.0 codenamed Tambora. BlankOn is based on Debian and originated in Indonesia. This is the tenth release of BlankOn which includes lots of changes and improvements.
BlankOn uses custom desktop environment named Monokwari which is based on Gnome 3 shell. Monokwari now can be used on higher resolution like 4k dsplay. Monokwari uses GTK3 which will be legacy from this version and will be replaced completely by HTML5 in upcoming versions. It received updated search feature, weather widget, right-handed panel, cool new icons, etc. Moreover this release includes new set of icons called Tebu which replaced Komodo icon pack from previous releases.
Gnome 3.20 is used in BlankOn as base for Monokwari. It is been updated to support HiDPI resolution, MutiTouch input, gesture support. Geolocation and network management is also improved to work better. BankOn also includes various applications to make your daily life easier. Try the new BlankOn X Tambora and feel the changes and improvements.
To Download BlankOn X - CLICK HERE
