KaOS 2017.01 released as new year's gift

If you thinking of using a Independent Linux distribution but still want some familiarity with one of the popular distributions, then there is a good news for you. KaOS team released a new version named 2017.01 as new year's gift. KaOS is independent but inspired by Arch and uses Pacman as package management. This distribution uses rolling release pattern and it includes all the latest updates to KDE plasma desktop. This version has KDE frameworks 5.29.0, KDE Applications 16.12.0 & not yet released ports of KDE Applications. It also includes Qt 5.7.1.
KaOS 2017.01 includes it's own ISO to USB tool which gives the option to recover USB after using it for ISO. It is a unique feature which is not offered commonly. KaOS. This version runs on Linux kernel 4.8.15.
Base of the systemMost notable major updates to the base of the system are Boost 1.62.0, ICU 58.2, Ruby 2.4.0, Systemd 232, FFMPEG 3.2, Linux 4.8.15, Mesa 13.0.2, Hunspell 1.6.0, Gpgme 1.8.0, Gstreamer 1.10.2 and a move to Openjpeg 2 (2.1.2)
KaOS repositories no longer provide Qt 4. It is a good three years ago that development for Qt 4 stopped, late 2015 all support including security fixes ended. Any application that has not made the transition to Qt 5 in all this time can no longer be supported in KaOS. Either they actually are no longer maintained or their development is ignoring the implications of building on a possible insecure toolkit.
The Linux kernel has all the needed ucode build-in for a fully automated Early Microcode update.
It is possible for both the Live session and installed system to start a Plasma Wayland session right from the login manager. An X11 session is of course still default, but the drop-down menu has a Wayland entry too. With Plasma 5.8.5, the Wayland session is possible on more systems.KaOS does not support Rufus or Unetbootin to create bootable flash drive. You have to use SUSE Studio ImageWriter in Windows to create bootable flash drive of KaOS. To create bootable USB in Linux you probably have to use dd feature. To get more information on how to create bootable USB of KaOS refer to this page.
KaOS uses the Systemd provided Systemd-boot for UEFI installs.
CalamaresThe used installer framework has moved to the 2.5 series. Highlights of the changes and additions:
- Improved system requirements configuration checking
- Fixed a path handling issue which could sometimes occur when reusing an existing EFI system partition
- Fixed operating system detection for automatic dual boot setup in GRUB
- Added support for NVME devices to set correct ESP flag with UEFI installs
- Added Btrfs subvolumes setup for @ and @home in automated install modes (note: manual partitioning still doesn’t support Btrfs subvolumes, as this requires further work in both KPMcore and Calamares)
Known issues:
- If you do not want to install a bootloader, do not use any of the automated partitioning options, select manual for this. See the bug report for the installer regarding this.
- If you want to use a GPT partition table on a BIOS system, make sure to set it up following BIOS GPT, the installer’s partitioner can only handle GPT correctly for UEFI
- Installing on RAID or LVM is currently not possible
- Hibernate on LUKS enabled swap partitions needs manual intervention, the installer misses some settings to fully support this.
