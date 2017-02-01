Solus 2017.01.01.0 released

What changes are made in the new release?

According to the official announcement, Solus now supports more devices for MTP mounting due to libmtp update. The package manager i.e. eopkg also improved to perform better and it will no longer cause hangs in software center. There won't be anymore corrupted cursor while using firefox. VLC now support SMB and SFTP contents.

In last version there was a bug in the installer which used to ignore swap partitions while using custom mount points, it is now resolved.

Basque

Catalan and Catalan (Spain)

Chinese (Taiwan)

Croatian

Czech and Czech (Czech Republic)

Danish

Dutch

Finnish

French (France)

German and German (Switzerland)

Hungarian

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Nepali

Polish

Portuguese and Portuguese (Brazil)

Romanian

Russian

Serbian and Serbian (Latin)

Slovak

Slovenian

Spanish, Spanish (Argentina), and Spanish (Mexico)

Swedish

Turkish

Ukrainian

nvidia-glx-driver - 375.26

nvidia-340-glx-driver (340.xx series) - 340.101

nvidia-304-glx-driver (304.xx series) - 304.134

In the Icon Tasklist, an issue with the spinning wheel that would persist for 30 seconds during the launching of an application has been resolved.

Resolved an issue in the Keyboard Layout widget where we didn’t manage to retrieve a language name from libgnome-desktop for the zh_CN locale. This resulted in rendering an odd label for the libpinyin IBUS engine, i.e. “(null) (libpinyin)”. Now, when we fail to get a language based on the language code, we fall back to locale detection.

Arabic is now a supported language.

Chinese is now a supported language, both in Chinese (Traditional) as well as Chinese (Taiwan).

Multiple languages have received translation improvements.

You can find more information from the source