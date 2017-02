Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS released -Find Out More

What does this update have for us?

Ubuntu 16.04.X segment line has gotten its' next maintenance and bug-fix update, Ubuntu 16.04.2, so basically it is the second point update after the release of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS final for Desktop, Server, Cloud-based ones as well as the different flavored versions of Ubuntu like Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Mythbuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu GNOME have also been availed with their updated images of 16.04.2 version.As other point updates, this update also has many critical bugs fixed and corrected a bunch of places to bring a more stable and bug-free experience.Apart from that, Security updates, fully updated list of packages and base is not a mysterious part of this maintenance update.Just like the last maintenance update, this update has also an inclusion of new hardware enablement stacks for fully support on newer hardware.This particular update is available on all architectures except 32-bit PowerPC.Well, you can get the full details of the changes and list of bugs fixed from the following LINK .If you were to make a fresh installation of Ubuntu then go and get the latest images from the respective download links or else if you are on previous point release or Ubuntu 16.04 itself then you must will get all these updates and packages from your Update Manger or You can always use your super user power(SUDO :p) to get the latest updates and upgrades.