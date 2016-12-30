Porteus 3.2.2 final released

Porteus is a Slackware-based fast and portable Linux Distribution.The Porteus team was working RCs for the release of their next big update, and here is Porteus 3.2.2 final available to download and use.The Porteus team has made an announcement.
Porteus is available in four Desktop Environments, counting XFCE4, MATE, Cinnamon, and KDE5.Well, we have a good list of most preferred list of DEs to try from.
What's New in Porteus 3.2.2?
The announcement covered a list of changes and it goes like the latest Linux kernel 4.9, Pulseaudio, eudev, consolekit2 and more complete 000-kernel firmware.
The best and useful thing introduced in this update is, one can update individual applications right from the console.How? Just fire up the console and type in the command update-firefox or say update-libreoffice.
