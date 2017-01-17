AntiX 16.1 is available for public

AntiX is Debian based Linux distribution. It uses lightweight desktop environments like Fluxbox, Icewm, Xfce, etc. This distribution is originated in Greece and is typically ideal for old systems. Few hours ago AntiX team released new version named AntiX 16.1. It is based on Debian Jessie.
According to official announcement,
To Download Latest version of AntiX - Click Here.
Bug fix version including all updates from Debian Jessie and scurity patched kernels.
Existing users of antiX-16 do not need to download and install. Simply update via the repositories.
So what is new.
Not a lot! BUT we have included 2 excellent new applications: live-kernel-updater and live-usb-maker.
Debian 8.7 (jessie), but systemd-free! And it fits on a cd! Great LiveUSB features!
As usual antiX comes in 3 flavours for both 32 and 64 bit processors.
antiX-full (c695MB) -4 windows managers - IceWM(default), fluxbox, jwm and herbstluftwm
antiX-base (c510MB) -3 windows managers - fluxbox(default), jwm and herbstluftwm
antiX-core-libre (c190MB) - no X. Just enough to get you connected (wired) and ready to build. Uses a libre kernel.
antiX has been designed to be fast, light on resources and flexible.
- Customised 4.4.10 LTS kernel with fbcondecor splash
Install it to hard drive, run it live from a stick or run as a frugal install on a partition
