AntiX 16.1 is available for public

Bug fix version including all updates from Debian Jessie and scurity patched kernels.

Existing users of antiX-16 do not need to download and install. Simply update via the repositories.

So what is new.

Not a lot! BUT we have included 2 excellent new applications: live-kernel-updater and live-usb-maker.

Debian 8.7 (jessie), but systemd-free! And it fits on a cd! Great LiveUSB features!

As usual antiX comes in 3 flavours for both 32 and 64 bit processors.

antiX-full (c695MB) -4 windows managers - IceWM(default), fluxbox, jwm and herbstluftwm

antiX-base (c510MB) -3 windows managers - fluxbox(default), jwm and herbstluftwm

antiX-core-libre (c190MB) - no X. Just enough to get you connected (wired) and ready to build. Uses a libre kernel.

Customised 4.4.10 LTS kernel with fbcondecor splash

antiX has been designed to be fast, light on resources and flexible.

Install it to hard drive, run it live from a stick or run as a frugal install on a partition