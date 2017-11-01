Manjaro 17.0 alpha 2 is now available for public

If you know Arch Linux, then you must have heard about Manjaro Linux too. A few hours ago Manjaro development team released Manjaro 17.0 alpha2. This release is made in two flavors, the main KDE flavor and Xfce flavor. Community releases are yet to get updated. The new version is named Gellivara. next releases will be codenamed differently rather than older month codenames.
According to the official announcement, Linux kernel 4.9 LTS is used in this release. Xorg-stack will be updated to 1.19.
So what will be the features of the new release series:There is not much to tell at this point time. However, you can get the latest alpha builds and help Manjaro team in development by suggesting bugs. You can download latest test builds from here.
- We updated the stock kernel to linux49 4.9 LTS
- We will update the Xorg-Stack to v1.19 series
- We will enhance and improve Luks and LVM support in CAL
- We will enhance and improve our Manjaro Tools & Profiles
- We will enhance and improve our MHWD and MSM
- We will update our themes (work in progress)
