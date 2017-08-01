Manjaro Linux receives update for new year.

Manajro Linux recently released a new version of operating system but they also keep their package updated. So some time ago Manjaro team updated some packages and introduced new features to main distribution. According to official announcement new feature called Brisk-menu is introduced in MATE edition of Manajro which is actually developed by Solus team. Thunderbird received some security update, linux48 will soon upgrade to linux49. Broadcom-wl, calamares, fightgear and few Ruby packages are updated.
OpenVPN is also updated to 2.4.0. There is a notice posted in official announcement for OpenVPN update.
OpenVPN 2.4.0 update may require administrative interactionSo keep your Manajro Linux updated and have fun with Linux.
The upgrade to openvpn 2.4.0 makes changes that are incompatible with
previous configuration. Take special care if you depend on VPN
connectivity for remote access! Administrative interaction is required:
– Configuration is expected in sub directories now. Move your files
from
/etc/openvpn/to
/etc/openvpn/server/or
/etc/openvpn/client/.
– The plugin lookup path has changed. Remove extra
plugins/from relative
paths.
– The systemd unit
openvpn@.servicewas replaced with
openvpn-client@.serviceand
openvpn-server@.service. Restart and
reenable accordingly.
This does not affect the functionality of networkmanager, connman
or qopenvpn.
