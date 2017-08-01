Manjaro Linux receives update for new year.

OpenVPN 2.4.0 update may require administrative interaction

The upgrade to openvpn 2.4.0 makes changes that are incompatible with

previous configuration. Take special care if you depend on VPN

connectivity for remote access! Administrative interaction is required:

– Configuration is expected in sub directories now. Move your files

from /etc/openvpn/ to /etc/openvpn/server/ or /etc/openvpn/client/ .

– The plugin lookup path has changed. Remove extra plugins/ from relative

paths.

– The systemd unit openvpn@.service was replaced with

openvpn-client@.service and openvpn-server@.service . Restart and

reenable accordingly.

This does not affect the functionality of networkmanager, connman

or qopenvpn.