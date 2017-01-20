Vinux 5.1 released





Vinux 5.1 is available for both newer and older hardware. With MATE desktop environment you can easily use it on older systems. Vinux provides high contrast display and braille display support. So if you have any partially sighted or blind person known encourage them to use Vinux.



Source Firefox 48 with updates available to 5.0.1, Thunderbird 45.2 with updates available to 45.5, Unity 7.2.4, Gnome-shell 3.10.4, Mate 1.8, LibreOffice 4.2.8, Espeak 1.48, Evince 3.12.2, Clam av 0.98.7 with updates available to 0.99 these updates are also available. Linux kernel 4.40 from Xenial is used in this release.

Vinux is distribution which mainly focus on blind and partially sighted people. Vinux is based on Ubuntu. Latest version of Vinux is 5.1 and it is based on Ubuntu 14.05.5 which is Long Term Support. Vinux uses Unity, Gnome or MATE as desktop environment. New release includes lots of updated packages and other fixes.According to official announcement, Liblouis 2.6.2, Brltty 5.4, Speech-dispatcher 0.8.5, Gnome-ORca 3.20 with updates available for 3.22, AT-SPI 2.20 with updates available for 2.22 are available in repositories.