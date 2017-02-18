Antergos Linux : The beauty built on Arch

"

". Most of us know or heard about Arch Linux, which is one of the most widely used Linux distribution. For some reason, few users find it hard to install and use Arch. But in Linux world there are almost always some alternative to your desired distribution. In today's segment we will be introducing an Arch based distribution which turned it completely on user-friendly side. So, let's get to know about Antergos Linux.

Hi guys, welcome to the 16th segment of