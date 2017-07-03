How to Install Manjaro 17.0



There are few requirements before triggering installation process :

A USB drive or DVD for making bootable media.

Iso file of Manjaro Linuxwhich can be found in this post.

Rufus or any other bootable media creator.

Basic knowledge of tweaking bios and about installation procces.

Patience, courage and fear too. Step 1 - Download and create bootable media of Manajro 17.0. Plug itin your system and boot into live session of Manjaro Linux 17.0. From the live session start up the graphical installer of Manjaro 17.0.



Step 2 - Now you are in installer, you will be greeted with various screens which will ask for various information such as, language, location, keyboards type, etc. It is a basic thing to do in all type of Linux installations.

Click to enlarge Step 3 - This step is most important one. If you mess up here, then you can say goodbye to your data. This step involves some sub-steps, let's check them one by one.

Once you have completed selecting basic information, the partition thing comes. Take partitioning very seriously, as all your data depends on it. In this step we strongly recommend you to do manual partitioning and understand the risks and process of partitioning. As you can see below, we have two HDD in our system so we are choosing any one of them to install Manjaro 17.0. If you also have multiple HDD in your system then choose the desired one here. after that check on Manual partitioning and click on next.

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

as mount point and leave the rest as it is. Once you have done setting up partitions, it is time to choose bootloader location. Make sure you choose root of your HDD. In case you have multiple HDDs then choose the root of your current bootable HDD. click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Once you done with partitioning, it is time to set up your user account. Fill in your account info and password. You can keep different passwords for login and administration or they can be same.Now you are greeted with summary screen. This is also very important step. Recheck everything you done in this summary because if you proceed without checking summary then there is no turning back. Once you are satisfied with summary click on next to begin installation process. Now just sit back, relax and wait for the installation to complete.These are five simple steps for installing Manjaro in your system. If you are existing Manjaro user then you can simply upgrade from update manager. So guys try out the new Manjaro 17.0, it has much to offer at no cost. Do you found any trouble while installing? Comment below :)