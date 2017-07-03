The emerging Linux distribution, Manjaro 17.0 is released

Not long ago Manjaro released the previous version named 'Fringilla' which was a great success. With growing number of users day by day, developer team released latest version named Manjaro 17.0 'Gellivara' few hours ago. Manjaro 17.0 is released in both official flavors i.e. KDE and Xfce.The KDE flavor of Manjaro ships with plasma desktop 5.9, KDE apps 16.12.3 and framework 5.31. While the flagship flavor of Manjaro which is Xfce also received lot of love from the team. Manjaro 17.0 ships with Xfce 4.12 with an undoubtedly polished and well maintained user interface. The team spent quite a time of enhancing user interface and window manager. Some of the themes are updated as well as new themes are designed for the release.Manjaro team has made wide range of kernels available for users straight from it's repositories. Manjaro repositories include kernels from stable 3.10 series to latest 4.10 series. The Manjaro Settings Manager (MSM) also provide and easy option to install and remove your desired kernel. The wide range of kernels make sure that many hardware are supported for Manjaro, whether it's old or new.The stock kernel is been updated to linux49 4.9 LTS. Xorg-Stack is also updated to v1.19 series. Manjaro tools you have been using all this time has been also enhanced to work better. MHWD a better way to handle libglx binaries.So, these are some notable changes in Manjaro 17.0 but it is not all. There are yet many more changes and improvement done in Manjaro 17.0. Try the latest version and find it out and experience the sheer power of simplicity with Manjaro.