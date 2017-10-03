WhatsApp's Text Status is back with new name 'About' and A New Look in a beta update on Android

The Text Status Feature is Now Called 'About'





The New Look





Get This Beta Update Now

Recently WhatsApp came with a new Status feature which allows users to post Pictures, Videos, and GIFs as their WhatsApp Status with a caption(if needed).But Many of us felt at the very first sight, Text Status is a real missing feature in the new update.Though some appreciated it or were okay with it.For me it was good but as I gave a FeedBack to WhatsApp team to let the end-user decide what to be as their WhatsApp Status, A Text or A media File.Well, WhatsApp understood the need of the users and finally they have rolled a beta version having the Text Status back.But this time we have it with a new name called 'About'.Well, It is not a status option, but a by default available feature to all users and the media status is still there with same set of functions as it was earlier.So not only the Text Status is back with a new name in this beta update but also a new updated look of WhatsApp is here.For now this update is available for beta-testers only.For normal users it may take little more time to get this feature.If you are a beta-tester then head over to Play Store and make a quick update of your WhatsApp Messenger.What DO You Think About This 'About" Feature? Comment Below 😊😊😊😊