Libre OS USB : Your Portable System [TechPhylum Exclusive Review]

Well, Libre OS USB is a new entry in Linux World, Patrick Fox, the man behind this amazing distro united with TechPhylum team to test this amazing OS

Have you ever thought of carrying your system, carrying the whole world which is right in your PC or carrying all the important data you need anytime along with you? Well, if yes then this segment is simply meant for you. Today, our guest is Libre OS USB. This distribution will fulfill your portable OS dreams. Let's get to know more about this distro.

About Libre OS - Libre OS is yet to get released Globally for Public. But as Libre USB OS developer found us perfect for testing it, we got our early hands on this OS. We did our best in hunting down the minor issues to major issues what a normal user will face in daily usage. We got our hands on the Libre OS 4.0 and now with full bug and performance fixes, here is our review of Libre OS 5.0. For now this OS is arranging Crowd Funding to keep the development up and generate a good community around it.

Introduction & Background - Libre OS USB is originated in France. Libre OS USB was born in 2012 when Mr. Patrick Fox, the developer behind this distro first made a Xubuntu based live OS key for a local computer vendor. Soon it received praise and Mr. Fox decided to make the Libre OS series. This OS is meant to boot on any machine and it supports both legacy and UEFI boot-loaders. While the OS is new to rest of the world, there are some interesting features about this distro.

Whole OS in one USB - Unlike other distro which take space in your hard drive, Libre OS USB completely take it's space in the USB. A standard 16 GB USB is enough to carry this OS and all your important files around. It work as a live OS. All you need to do is make a USB key of Libre OS USB and just plug it in any pc and tweak your bootloader, you will get access to this wonderful OS. This can be anything, your portable office, a portable studio, a data rescue OS, an everyday OS, etc.

Making USB key and Booting - Like many other distro, it is very simple to make USB key of Libre OS USB. Once you get image file of this distro, you can simply us dd method to make USB key from any Linux distro. Alternatively, if you are using windows then you can use Rufus and select dd image option while making a usb key. Once you done making a USB key, just plug it in any pc and boot from USB. you will be greeted with a beautiful bootscreen of Libre OS USB.

Look and Feel - Libre OS USB is currently using latest MATE desktop environment for their testing versions. This makes the OS quite lightweight and can be used on older hardwares. The icons and themes are beautiful. Libre OS USB is currently using latest MATE desktop environment for their testing versions. This makes the OS quite lightweight and can be used on older hardwares. The icons and themes are beautiful.

There is also option for tweaking themes and downloading more from online sources which makes it quite customizable. You can simply choose just light or dark flavor, otherwise you can also customize it further to suit your style.

Click to Enlarge Well there is also a beautiful bootscreen animation and a good looking lockscreen. So when it comes to looks, Libre OS USB is absolutely not a bad choice.