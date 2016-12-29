How to install Synapse launcher in Manjaro Linux?

If you are using unity or gnome desktop environment then you already know bash feature, which gives quick assess to lots of things. But on other desktop environments, this function is somewhat missing. To fill this gap we can use a good looking launcher named Synapse. It is not only good looking but also lightweight. It works similar to bash in unity. It is available for Debian-based distro such as Ubuntu, but it is also available for Arch based distro too.

How to use and install Synapse in Manjaro Linux which is based on Arch?

The easiest way to install Synapse in Manjaro is by using octopi. Simply launch octopi and search for Synapse in the search box. You will get a result, right click and select install and let the process complete. There are optional plugins for Synapse too, it will prompt during installation. Voila, you have Synapse in your Manjaro system.







Done With Installing Synapse? Here's How It Works and Looks!