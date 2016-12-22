NethServer 7 RC3 released

Simplified configuration of remote account providers

The SSSD configuration is now always available:

on a new system, page “Domain accounts” shows a “Configure” button that points to SSSD Configuration

on a new system, page “Users and groups” shows a “Configure” button that points to SSSD Configuration

Once an account Provider has been configured, it’s always possible to switch it off, and on again or choosing a different one.

The “Advanced settings” section under SSSD Configuration page displays library defaults as input fields “watermarks” according to the currently selected account provider.

DPI module now works on upstream kernel

CentOS 7.3 comes with a new kernel version (3.10.0-514), which is compatible with the nDPI kernel module. Users in need of Deep Packet Inspection no longer need the custom kernel-lt.

Administrators group

While the old management interface hid the system “administrators” group, now the new version supports the AD concept of “subgroups”, where a group member can be a group itself. Also “Domain Admins” is visible and its members can be modified (a common practice in AD world).

The Dashboard panel that counts the system users now reflects the number of users and groups listed on the “Users and groups” page.

Rebased on CentOS 7.3

This release has been rebased on CentOS 7.3 which is the current release for CentOS Linux 7 and is tagged as 1611, derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3.

As always, read through the Release Notes at http://wiki.centos.org/Manuals/ReleaseNotes/CentOS7 – these notes contain important information about the release and details about some of the content inside the release from the CentOS QA team.

And so much more

These are just the major highlights in 7 RC3 but there are other tiny improvements, refinements, and bugfixes that we aren’t covering here like: