NethServer 7 RC3 released

There is a good news for people running servers. NethServer 7 RC3 codenamed 'tiramisu' is released. People who don't know NethServer, it is Linux distro based on CentOS which is mainly made for server purpose. There are quite a lot changes made in this release before the final version comes out. According to official announcement, NethServer is now based on CentOS 7.3 and it also introduced squid 3.5 to intercept HTTP connections at the beginning to determine whether to block or allow it. The previously used squidGuard is now replaces with ufdbGuard due to its lack of compatibility with squid 3.5. Meanwhile ufdbGuard is one of the best URL filter out there. Due to new squid 3.5 there won't be anymore unstrusted certificate warnings, no certificate install pop ups. It will allow smooth filtering of websites on HTTP and HTTPS.
According to official announcement there are many more changes to be seen as follows :
According to official announcement there are many more changes to be seen as follows :
So why not give NethServer a try to run your servers seamlessly. we will be back tomorrow with a new distro introduction so stay tuned with us and as always, have fun with Linux.
Simplified configuration of remote account providersThe SSSD configuration is now always available:
Once an account Provider has been configured, it’s always possible to switch it off, and on again or choosing a different one.
- on a new system, page “Domain accounts” shows a “Configure” button that points to SSSD Configuration
- on a new system, page “Users and groups” shows a “Configure” button that points to SSSD Configuration
The “Advanced settings” section under SSSD Configuration page displays library defaults as input fields “watermarks” according to the currently selected account provider.
We recommend reading the new manual page about Account Providers that explains the supported scenarios.
DPI module now works on upstream kernelCentOS 7.3 comes with a new kernel version (3.10.0-514), which is compatible with the nDPI kernel module. Users in need of Deep Packet Inspection no longer need the custom kernel-lt.
Administrators groupWhile the old management interface hid the system “administrators” group, now the new version supports the AD concept of “subgroups”, where a group member can be a group itself. Also “Domain Admins” is visible and its members can be modified (a common practice in AD world).
The Dashboard panel that counts the system users now reflects the number of users and groups listed on the “Users and groups” page.
Rebased on CentOS 7.3This release has been rebased on CentOS 7.3 which is the current release for CentOS Linux 7 and is tagged as 1611, derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3.
As always, read through the Release Notes at http://wiki.centos.org/Manuals/ReleaseNotes/CentOS7 – these notes contain important information about the release and details about some of the content inside the release from the CentOS QA team.
And so much moreThese are just the major highlights in 7 RC3 but there are other tiny improvements, refinements, and bugfixes that we aren’t covering here like:
- Nextcloud has been updated to release 10.0.2 (#5155)
- The web interface now lists remote users and groups in real time (#5168)
- LDAP and Samba AD both have the same administrative built-in users and groups (#5157)
- Handle built-in administrators groups from Server Manager (#5168)
- Samba shares support both NTLM and Kerberos authentication (#5160)
- Always enable LDAP secure protocols when connecting to remote account providers (#5161)
- Better certificate management (#5174)
- Support UEFI bios (#5148)
- Boot partition size has been increased to 1GB
You can download latest RC3 from OFFICIAL WEBSITE
No comments :
Post a Comment
Feel free to ask any question or query.We are as friendly as we can be! : )