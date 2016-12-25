OpenMandriva Lx 3.01 released, A Christmas Gift From OpenMandriva

OpenMandriva team has come with a nice Christmas Gift for all their users.Previously, in August they came with OpenMandriva Lx 3.0 and now on Christmas here is the point release OpenMandiva Lx 3.01, for the Lx 3.0 build.As said in the announcement, this build has worked mostly in the sector of performance, stability, and of course an updated list of system packages and Softwares.
As the last release was compiled on LLVM/Clang instead of going for the conventional Linux Developers' choice.
What's New In OpenMandriva Lx 3.01?
This point release of OpenMandriva features KDE Plasma 5.8.4 as a beautiful wrap to this Christmas Gift along with the KDE Frameworks 5.29.0 and KDE apps 16.08.3. Linux Kernel 4.9.0 is powering this new release with BFQ as a default CPU scheduler.
Systemd 232, Xorg 1.19.0, Wayland 1.12.0, LLVM/Clang 3.91 are some updated list of packages.
The latest and really great innovation F2FS support is also here.In case if you don't know about F2FS then this is a filesystem especially for solid state disks, gives marginally better performance over the other filesystems for this type of Disk.
OpenMandriva team has also provided a lighter variant of the OpenMandriva Lx 3.01 release in a lighter DE LXQt.So, in the LXQt variant, one will surely be getting faster and smoother performance on any old/low specs machines.Qupzilla, a new and fast browser and a lightweight file manager PCManFM.
In the end of the Post, We would like to say It's almost the end of this year and We are thankful to all our readers, For supporting Us.
Merry Christmas and A very Happy New Year to all our readers :)
