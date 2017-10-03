[Quick Tips] Notepadqq, An Alternative to NotePad++ on Ubuntu/Debian/Linux?

Hello TechPhylumies,
As the new initiative, We have a new category called Quick Tips.So Today's Quick tip is Alternatives to NotePad++ on Ubuntu/Linux
So here We Go
Notepadqq
If You have migrated from Windows and you are missing your Notepad++ Text Editor, then here we have the best alternative for you.
How To Install Notepadqq on Ubuntu?
How to install on other Linux distributions?
Head over to this link, you will get the source files as well as Debian PPA and Arch Linux package as well Fedora.
So Drop Your Views below If You Liked This And Other Posts, See You All In our Next Post, Till Then Eat Green Vegies and Use Linux 😊😊
