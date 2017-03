Manjaro 17.0 Gellivara review

The Base - Manjaro 17.0 is based on Arch Linux. But we think, Manjaro is on comp[letely different level from any other Arch-based-easy-to-install type of distribution. Manjaro clearly maintain it's own repositories while giving advantage of utilizing AUR too. Manjaro repositories have some exclusive packages which can't even be found in Arch repositories.

Manjaro 17.0 is based on Arch Linux. But we think, Manjaro is on comp[letely different level from any other Arch-based-easy-to-install type of distribution. Manjaro clearly maintain it's own repositories while giving advantage of utilizing AUR too. Manjaro repositories have some exclusive packages which can't even be found in Arch repositories. Rolling Release - One more interesting thing is Manjaro supports rolling release just like Arch. You don't have to make clean installation every time, you can simply stay updated within the system.

One more interesting thing is Manjaro supports rolling release just like Arch. You don't have to make clean installation every time, you can simply stay updated within the system. Look and Feel - Manjaro 17.0 KDE edition is just beautiful. The look and feel is simply eye soothing. While it looks good, it also works in the same manner.The icons, theme, artwork is beautiful.



click to enlarge

click to enlarge



Manjaro 17.0 KDE edition is just beautiful. The look and feel is simply eye soothing. While it looks good, it also works in the same manner.The icons, theme, artwork is beautiful. Customization - Manjaro 17.0 is highly customizable. You can simply customize deepest part of your Manjaro system. There are various choices of themes to choose from. You can separately customize desktop theme, login screen, cursors, fonts, window manager, etc. To add more fun to this thing, Manjaro team had made it possible to download other themes from online repositories. click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Manjaro 17.0 is highly customizable. You can simply customize deepest part of your Manjaro system. There are various choices of themes to choose from. You can separately customize desktop theme, login screen, cursors, fonts, window manager, etc. To add more fun to this thing, Manjaro team had made it possible to download other themes from online repositories. MSM - Manjaro Settings Manager (MSM) is great way to satisfy your kernel needs for system. From MSM you can find a suitable kernel according to your system. You can variety of kernel here raging from 3.10 series to latest 4.10 series. Languages, drivers can also configured within MSM. click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Manjaro Settings Manager (MSM) is great way to satisfy your kernel needs for system. From MSM you can find a suitable kernel according to your system. You can variety of kernel here raging from 3.10 series to latest 4.10 series. Languages, drivers can also configured within MSM. Notification Center - Manjaro 17.0 ships with KDE plasma 5.9. It includes a beautiful notification center to keep you notified of all the things going around your system. It includes KDE connect which easily connects your mobile phone to PC.

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Manjaro 17.0 ships with KDE plasma 5.9. It includes a beautiful notification center to keep you notified of all the things going around your system. It includes KDE connect which easily connects your mobile phone to PC. Applications and Availability - Manjaro 17.0 includes lots of applications and utilities by default. But there is octopi, a graphical installer for all the applications available in repositories. You can simply search desired package and install it within no time. Manjaro has made very easy for it's users. click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Hello guys, there is certain hype with the recent release of Manjaro 17.0 Gellivara . We also tried out the latest release and it just surprised us so we decided to write some good and bad things about it. Let's see what Manajro 17.0 has to offer us.So overall, Manjaro 17.0 is quite a good release. It is decently stable and performance is also on decent level. Tough we experience a very little lag few times but it's negligible and can be ignored. Manjaro 17.0 packs with Linux kernel 4.9.13 LTS which provides support for many hardware and works like a charm. We recommend you to use Manjaro Linux once, it has lot to offer and it is made with love from developer team. There are different flavors in Manjaro, The flagships are Xfce and KDE. Soon, community flavors will be released too. We also explained detailed process of installing Manjaro 17.0 here . So, try it out guys and let us know if you have any problem while installing it or using it in comments :)